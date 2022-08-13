IQeon (IQN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.76 Million

IQeon (IQN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, IQeon has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $64,024.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,444.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00128316 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063676 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IQeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.