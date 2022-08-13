IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises 2.1% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.42% of IQVIA worth $185,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.44.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

