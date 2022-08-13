IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $21,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,423,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $166,276,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,061.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,094,000 after buying an additional 547,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in IQVIA by 10,521.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after purchasing an additional 532,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2,730.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.44.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.58. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.