iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) PT Raised to $61.00

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of iRobot to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.67.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $1.20. iRobot had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $255.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that iRobot will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.