iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by B B H & B Inc.

B B H & B Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,295 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 8.4% of B B H & B Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. B B H & B Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 136,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $3,909,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.04. 463,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,912. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

