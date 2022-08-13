iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,030. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.96. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.72 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
