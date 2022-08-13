iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,030. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.96. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.72 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 363.6% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6,890.6% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,542,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $703,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.