iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.76. 13,680,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,140,312. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

