iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 161,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 295,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,340,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 678,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 18,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

