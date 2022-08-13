iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.47. 1,091,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,047. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.00. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

