iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,539. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average is $68.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

