IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) was downgraded by SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s current price.

IsoPlexis Stock Performance

ISO stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. IsoPlexis has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.78.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IsoPlexis will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IsoPlexis

About IsoPlexis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISO. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,549,000. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,920,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

