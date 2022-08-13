IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) was downgraded by SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s current price.
IsoPlexis Stock Performance
ISO stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. IsoPlexis has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.78.
IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IsoPlexis will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About IsoPlexis
IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.
