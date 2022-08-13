Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.43

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.43 and traded as high as $26.28. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 11,293 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $72.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 26.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 10.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 350,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

