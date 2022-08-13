Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.94. The company has a current ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 20.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$6.41 and a 12-month high of C$13.15. The company has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a PE ratio of 128.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on IVN. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.83.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

