Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $95.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JACK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.48.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of JACK stock opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $107.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,866,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 211,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

