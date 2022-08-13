JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 20,000 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,893,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,609,637. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 202,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,629,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,212,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $213.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.35.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
