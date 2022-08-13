JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,600 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 20,000 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,893,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,609,637. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,609,637. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 202,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,629,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,212,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

JAKK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $213.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.35.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.