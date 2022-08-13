Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Update

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the July 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.3 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JWLLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.25 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

OTCMKTS JWLLF remained flat at $29.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

