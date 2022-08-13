JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Insider David Peter Paul Sells 24,360 Shares

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $592,678.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,896.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Peter Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, David Peter Paul sold 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $119,600.00.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,316,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,962,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,188,000 after buying an additional 2,696,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,898,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,044,000 after buying an additional 1,481,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after acquiring an additional 692,889 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 426,224 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

