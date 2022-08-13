JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 509.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.38 ($6.15).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

In other news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 292,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £389,324.25 ($470,425.63).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 129.10 ($1.56) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 139.51. The firm has a market cap of £6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 1,879.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 98.94 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.70 ($2.85).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.29%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

