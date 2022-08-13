JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Lowered to $10.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JBLU. Susquehanna downgraded JetBlue Airways from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut JetBlue Airways from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.74.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after buying an additional 2,366,863 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,501,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,283 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $23,103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $15,138,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,250,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

