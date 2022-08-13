J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

J&J Snack Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. J&J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $148.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.83 and a 200-day moving average of $143.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.78.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,808,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

