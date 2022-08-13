Jobchain (JOB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.00

Jobchain (JOB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,513.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00037530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00128405 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063547 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

