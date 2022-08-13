JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.86

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 10430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Institutional Trading of JOFF Fintech Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 12.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,608,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 293,812 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,364,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 246,860 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

