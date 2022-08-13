JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target to GBX 3,380

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,370 ($40.72) to GBX 3,380 ($40.84) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarkson presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,087.50 ($49.39).

Clarkson Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON CKN opened at GBX 3,635 ($43.92) on Tuesday. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 2,765 ($33.41) and a one year high of GBX 4,225 ($51.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,191.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,332.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,230.06.

Clarkson Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a GBX 29 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.

In related news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,254 ($39.32), for a total transaction of £39,405.94 ($47,614.72).

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

