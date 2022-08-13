JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.14. 3,274,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21.

