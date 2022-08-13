JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Position Reduced by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,006 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63.

