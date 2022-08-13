Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.
Juniata Valley Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JUVF opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. Juniata Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.
Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Juniata Valley Financial (JUVF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Juniata Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniata Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.