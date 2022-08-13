Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

Juniata Valley Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JUVF opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. Juniata Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

