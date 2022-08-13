K21 (K21) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.42 Million

K21 (K21) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, K21 has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. K21 has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $46,447.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One K21 coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,462.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00037444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00128469 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063547 BTC.

About K21

K21 is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

