K92 Mining (KNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect K92 Mining to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.
K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$66.39 million for the quarter.
K92 Mining Trading Up 3.2 %
KNT opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.30. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
About K92 Mining
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.
