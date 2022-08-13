K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 140,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 84,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNTNF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on K92 Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins decreased their price target on K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

