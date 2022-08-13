Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $29,352.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of KALU stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $130.57.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.78). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -789.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

