Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.65.

NASDAQ KLTR opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Kaltura has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Kaltura had a negative net margin of 44.48% and a negative return on equity of 94.30%. The company had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. Analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Kaltura by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kaltura by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

