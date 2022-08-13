Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Kamada Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.96 million, a P/E ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kamada will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 542,636 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Kamada by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the period.

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

