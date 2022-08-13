Keep4r (KP4R) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week

Keep4r (KP4R) traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $231,441.09 and approximately $59.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00010898 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,578.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004091 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00037407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00128678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063401 BTC.

About Keep4r

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keep4r Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

