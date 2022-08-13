Kellogg (NYSE:K) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.12-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.62. 1,417,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.20.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $11,000,936.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,206,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,188,102 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Kellogg by 41.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 814,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after acquiring an additional 238,358 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.