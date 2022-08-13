KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Shares Down 0.1%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.16. 203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.
KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.39% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
