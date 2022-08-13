Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.02

Shares of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and traded as high as $17.13. Kirin shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 18,045 shares changing hands.

Kirin Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

