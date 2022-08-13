Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Raised to $9.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KOD has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kodiak Sciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.22.

Shares of KOD opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.74). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 122,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $698,412.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,843,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,906,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 816,015 shares of company stock worth $5,670,730. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after buying an additional 584,762 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 518.1% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 464,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 389,598 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 338,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

