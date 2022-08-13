Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Koppers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE KOP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. 97,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $547.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. Koppers has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $37.44.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $59,219.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Koppers by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Koppers by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.