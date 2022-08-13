KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.40.

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$10.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.70. The stock has a market cap of C$107.06 million and a PE ratio of 98.00. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$10.01 and a 1 year high of C$12.51.

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$398.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$408.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 654.55%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

