K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KPLUY. DZ Bank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($22.45) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €26.50 ($27.04) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.05.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $10.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

