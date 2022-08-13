KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
KT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.
KT Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE KT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.21. 680,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. KT has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the second quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in KT by 50.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 35.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in KT during the fourth quarter worth $128,000.
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
