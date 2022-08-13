KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

KT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

NYSE KT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.21. 680,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. KT has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that KT will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the second quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in KT by 50.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 35.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in KT during the fourth quarter worth $128,000.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

