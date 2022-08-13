KUN (KUN) Price Reaches $5.08 on Exchanges

KUN (KUN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, KUN has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a total market cap of $10,163.22 and $129.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.08 or 0.00020791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io.

Buying and Selling KUN

