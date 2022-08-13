Kuverit (KUV) Trading 33.9% Lower Over Last Week

Kuverit (KUV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $103,548.99 and $21.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kuverit

KUV is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,654,360,436 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io.

Buying and Selling Kuverit

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

