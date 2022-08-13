Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Down 29.5% in July

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 783,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the July 15th total of 1,110,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.9 days.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LIFZF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIFZF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

