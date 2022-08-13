Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Landos Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of LABP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 126,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,338. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $16.17.
Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). On average, equities research analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
