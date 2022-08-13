Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABPGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Landos Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of LABP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 126,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,338. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). On average, equities research analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

