Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTRGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

LSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.08.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $157.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.31. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,400,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

