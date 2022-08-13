Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$209.50 and a 1 year high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.53 by C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$509.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$466.90 million.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

