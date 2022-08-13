Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.88.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $219,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $219,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $130,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,980.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,196 shares of company stock worth $8,158,159. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,777,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.