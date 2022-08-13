Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.6% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $54,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $537.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,282. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $237.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

