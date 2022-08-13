Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Newmont by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.55. 8,332,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,542,214. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average of $66.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

